Transit free on New Year’s Eve

Durham Region Transit is offering celebrators of New Year’s Eve a free ride.

On Monday, Dec. 31 after 8 p.m., users of DRT can ride free of admission.

DRT is also offering extended service, including late night shuttles from GO Stations until 3 a.m.

A free and extended New Year’s Eve service is also available for customers requiring on demand and specialized services, which are available on a first come, first served basis.

“We are pleased to offer extended service to our customers again this year, and to encourage the community to celebrate safely this New Year’s Eve,” says Vincent Patterson, DRT general manager. “At DRT, we pride ourselves on providing safe and reliable service, this holiday season and always.”

DRT’s free and extended service on New Year’s Eve receives financial support from the Durham Regional Police Services Board and Ontario Power Generation.

