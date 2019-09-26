Region to host 46th annual auction

Durham Region is hosting its 46th annual auction of office materials, vehicles and more.

Residents and business owners looking for office materials, maintenance supplies, mechanical equipment, and vehicles are invited to attend the auction.

Items can be previewed on Friday, Sept. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. The gates will open the next day at 8 a.m., with the auction beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The auction takes place at the Durham Region Works Depot, 825 Conlin Road in Whitby.

The auction offers the public an opportunity to purchase extra items that are no longer needed by the region and its area municipalities.

Proceeds from the auction are used by the region and municipalities to fund ongoing operations.

The list of available items currently includes desks, chairs, tables, cabinets, office equipment, vehicles, truck accessories, heavy equipment, gas powered saws, generators, water pumps, lawn equipment, hospital beds, small electronics, kitchen equipment, barbeques, laundry equipment, printer/plotters, and cleaning equipment.

Purchases is by cash or debit only.

High-cost items and motorized equipment can be put on hold with a $500 deposit (payable by cash, debit card, certified cheque or bank draft). The remaining balance must be paid before picking up the item.

All purchases can be picked up after the auction, but no later than 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.

All items are sold “as is.” The region does not inspect items or provide any warranty or guarantee on any of the items sold.

