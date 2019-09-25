Tribute Communities founder honoured by the city

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Local developer Al Libfeld has been recognized by the City of Oshawa for his contributions to the community.

Libfeld, who founded Tribute Communities Centre in 1975, is the 2019 recipient of the E.P. Taylor/Windfields Farm Champion Award.

Mayor Dan Carter and his city council colleagues presented the award to Libfeld during a recent council meeting.

Carter said Tribute Communities, and by extension, Libfeld, have contributed to the “growth, development and quality of life” in the city, particularly in the north end.

“Mr. Libfeld exemplifies the true spirit of the E.P. Taylor/Windfields Farm Champion Award,” said Carter. “Just like E.P. Taylor, Mr. Libfeld is an innovator, leader, and champion who is making a lasting impact on the City of Oshawa.”

The mayor added Libfield’s contributions “do not stop at the doorstep of the communities he creates.”

Throughout the decades, Libfield has contributed more than $2 million to area charities including cancer care-related projects of the Lakeridge Health Foundation.

Along with former Durham Regional Chair the late-Roger Anderson, Libfeld founded the Building Industry in Durham Deeds (BIDD) luncheon was has supported numerous causes.

He has also supported Ontario Tech University of numerous occasions.

The city launched the E.P. Taylor/Windfield Farms Champion Award in 2018.

Former president of Durham College and Ontario Tech University Gary Polonsky was named as the first recipient.

