Celebrate 10 years of Culture Days

Durham Tourism is inviting residents and visitors to experience the 10th anniversary of Culture Days, an interactive, free celebration of local arts and culture, taking place Sept. 27 to 29.

This three-day national celebration of arts and culture sees events in hundreds of communities across the country, including more than 50 free and interactive events happening throughout Durham Region.

Visit CultureDays.ca/on for a full lineup of events.

“Durham Region has a vibrant arts and culture scene – it’s one of the many elements that make Durham Region such a great place to live, work and play,” said Simon Gill, director of economic development and tourism. “Culture Days is a great way to explore our communities, uncovering the people, arts and culture that make each place unique.”

This year, the annual Culture Days weekend features two exciting programs:

– Culture Hubs: centralized, walkable locations where attendees can access several linked activities and experiences happening over the Culture Days weekend.

– Culture Trek: carefully selected travel itineraries that reflect the unique character of our local arts and culture scene, while highlighting the great places to eat and sleep along the way. Travellers will find mainstays like theatres and museums, as well as the work of local artists, collectives and community groups.

“Durham Tourism is excited to support and be a part of 10 years of the Culture Days weekend,” said Brandon Pickard, manager of tourism. “Culture Days, as a creative showcase, is one of the best ways to experience the passion and expression of Durham Region’s talented artists, musicians, creators, and historians.”

Durham Tourism encourages all interested artists, event producers and arts organizations in Durham to register their Culture Days event online at either DurhamTourism.ca or CultureDays.ca.

