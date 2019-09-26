Children’s Aid welcomes new executive director

The Durham Children’s Aid Society has a new man at the helm.

The organization welcomed Steven Woodman as its new executive director on Sept. 4.

Woodman comes to the agency after seven years as executive director of Family and Children Services of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and 19 years in the child welfare sector.

A certified public accountant by trade, he has also held senior positions in corporate services at both the Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies and the Peel Children’s Aid Society.

“We are extremely pleased that Steven will be taking on this leadership role at Durham CAS,” says Sonia Munoz, president of the board of directors. “His demonstrated success at reducing the number of children and youth in care strongly supports the vision, values, and strategic priorities of our agency. His long career as an agent of change within the child welfare and hospital sectors will position us well for future opportunities, challenges and service innovations.”

In a media release, Woodman says community engagement and service collaboration are critical to ensuring positive and successful outcomes for families.

An Oshawa native, Woodman and his family will soon return to the area.

The Ministry of Children and Women’s Issues will soon launch consultations aimed at improving the province’s child welfare system.

