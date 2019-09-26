Help match disabled citizens with guide dogs

According to a 2017 study, one in five Canadians are limited due to disability.

A greater majority of those with disabilities are helped through the services of guide dogs.

The Pet Valu Walk for Guide dogs is scheduled in Whitby on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The largest fundraising event of its kind, proceeds from the event help to raise, train and match guide dogs with those with a medical or physical disability.

One hundred per cent of all funds raised by each walker go directly to seven guide dog programs run by the Lions Foundation of Canada.

These include:

– Canine vision guide dogs for people who are blind or visually impaired

– Hearing guide dogs for people who are deaf or hard of hearing

– Service guide dogs for people with a physical disability

– Seizure response guide dogs for those with epilepsy

– Autism assistance guide dogs for children on the autism spectrum

– Diabetic alert guide dogs for people with diabetes

– Support guide dogs for professional agencies who help individuals in traumatic situations

While the average cost of training a guide dog is $25,000, they are matched with eligible Canadians free of cost.

The Pet Valu Walk for Guide Dogs has raised more than $18 million across Canada.

The local event takes place at Haydenshore Park in Whitby at 10 a.m.

For more information or to register, visit walkfordogguides.com

