Region offering free compost

With the warmer weather here to stay, gardeners may be on the search for compost to help this year’s flowers bloom bright for the summer months.

On May 6, the Region of Durham will be offering compost free of charge in both Oshawa and Whitby. From 8 a.m. to noon on that day, residents can go to either the parking lot of Lakeview Park or to the Whitby Operations Centre at 333 McKinney Drive to pick up their free haul.

The compost is made from the organics collected through the region’s green bin program, as well as leaf and yard waste collection. Residents are asked to bring shovels and containers to carry out their compost, and will be first come first served. Those looking to pick up compost are limited to four blue boxes per vehicle.

There will also be green bins, blue boxes and backyard composters available for sale (cash only), and broken bins can be exchanged for new ones for free.

Residents are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items which will be donated to local food banks.

For more information, please visit durham.ca/wasteevents.

