City developing diversity and inclusion plan

Teaming up with the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, the City of Oshawa is seeking public input on a plan that aims to make the city more open to all of its residents.

The Diversity and Inclusion Plan, the first of its kind for the city, would identify steps the city can take over the next five to 10 years to “ensure all residents have equal access to employment opportunities, programs and services, as well as feel welcomed and involved within the community,” according to a news release.

An online survey will be available as of May 1, staying online until June 2. The survey can also be done in person at city hall during that time period.

As well, there will be public consultations at the Bobby Orr meeting room of the Civic Recreation Complex on May 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The public session will include a presentation outlining the development of the plan and its intentions, followed by a roundtable discussion with attendees in order to gather feedback.

The first draft of the plan is expected this fall.

For more information, please visit oshawa.ca/di.

