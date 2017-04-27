Legionaires prep for busy elite league season

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

It’s that time of year again – after a busy spring of training, including a week in Florida, the Oshawa Legionnaires are ready to get back on the field.

This season, the 17U Legionnaires will be competing in the premier 18U division of the Elite Baseball League of Ontario (EBLO) following some off-season changes, which divided the older age groups into premier and elite divisions along with the 16U and 15U leagues. Oshawa will also be fielding a 16U elite league team coached by Jamie May.

And while the changes may see the Legionnaires facing off against older, more experienced opponents, it’s a challenge that head coach Ken Babcock says the club is embracing with open arms.

“This is good for us, it’s a high performance league,” he says. “We want to push ourselves and I think this is a good way to do it and we’ll hold our own.”

Oshawa is joined by 17U teams from Etobicoke and Brampton in the premier division, which holds some of the top minor baseball talent in Ontario.

Along with their regular season play, which will see the 17Us play a series of home games at Kinsmen Stadium, the team will also be travelling to showcase tournaments in Buffalo, Pittsburgh and the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, which could turn into a valuable opportunity for Oshawa’s young up-and-comers.

“They’re at that age now where they’re getting noticed and colleges are taking interest in 17U, so it’ll be good for them,” Babcock says.

For Oshawa’s minor baseball faithfuls, the 17U team will include many familiar faces as 13 players of the 16-man roster have carried over from last year’s 16U team. However, Babcock says they’ve added some crucial pieces.

“We’ve added some pitching, we’ve added some depth and if the kids stay healthy and play to their capabilities, I think we’ll hold our own there for sure.”

The 17Us open their season on the road with a matchup against the Brampton 18U team on May 4, followed by a game against the Thornhill Reds on May 9. The Legionnaires will have their first home game of the season on May 11 against the West Toronto Wildcats. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kinsmen Stadium.

