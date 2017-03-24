Region collecting batteries

With the start of daylight saving’s time a distant memory and batteries changed on smoke detectors, the Region of Durham will once again be collecting unwanted batteries.

On the week of April 17, the region will be having it’s semi-annual battery collection during curbside pickup.

“Up to 92 per cent of battery components are recyclable and recoverable, a news release from the region reads.

“This program aims to eliminate mercury, cadmium and other heavy metals from entering the environment by responsibly recycling batteries. Since 2012, Durham residents have diverted 145 tonnes of batteries from the waste stream.”

Residents should have received two orange labels in their 2016-17 waste calendar. Those stickers should be put on a clear, sealable plastic bag containing batteries for disposal. Bags should then be placed on top of paper blue boxes on collection day.

For more information on preparing batteries for recycling, or to find a printable version of the label, go to durham.ca/battery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

