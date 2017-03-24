Major roadwork coming to Simcoe Steet

Work will soon begin on Simcoe Street which will see road closures, detours and changes to water service.

Starting the week of April 3, Simcoe Street North from 20 metres north of Rossland Road to 30 metres north of Robert Street will be under construction. The work will see the replacement of the watermain, sanitary sewer and storm sewer, as well as road reconstruction, concrete sidewalk and traffic signal improvements.

Due to the nature of the work, Eagleson Construction, the contractor for this project, will be carrying out pre-condition surveys at residences affected by the work. Notices will be delivered to each home requesting access in order to document the condition of drywall and foundation floors.

Starting April 10, Simcoe will be closed for traffic from Rossland Road to Robert Street for the duration of the work. Notice signs and detours will be posted in advance of the closure. There will be local access for residents, businesses and emergency vehicles. Residents will be notified in advance of any driveway restrictions.

Buses that travel that route will be detoured to Mary Street via Robert and Hillcroft.

As the watermain is being replaced, there will be an above ground temporary water supply system, which will be connected to the outside hose bib at each individual residence.

“During the time residents are hooked up to a temporary water service, the water meter will not register water consumption,” a news release from the region reads.

“Once the temporary service has been removed and normal service is to resume, the water meter will begin to register water usage again. During this time, you will receive a normal billing, and will be charged for water consumption and sanitary sewer usage up to the point when the temporary water service was providing water to your home. Please note: you will continue to be billed for water and sanitary sewer service charges throughout the duration of this project.”

Work is expected to be completed by mid-October.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

