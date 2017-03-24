Peterborough shooting suspect arrested in Oshawa

A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Peterborough has been arrested in Oshawa.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10, Peterborough police were called to a residence on Water Street for a shooting. According to police, a male victim at the scene was injured and taken to local hospital before being transferred to a Toronto hospital. Police say the attack was not random.

The next day, Peterborough police, with help from Durham police, located a male suspect in the Oshawa area and arrested him.

The victim remains in stable condition.

A 35-year-old male of no fixed address has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and one count each of aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, careless use of a firearm and use of a firearm while committing an offence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

