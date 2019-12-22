Powering local charities

Just ahead of the holidays, Oshawa Power has been busy in the community assisting a number of local organizations.

“Oshawa Power is dedicated to this community. We do not simply write cheques. Employees and managers alike roll up their sleeves and become involved because we care about the community where we live and work,” says president and CEO Ivan Labricciosa.

Oshawa Power recently challenged its customers in joining them to support three local charities – Durham Outlook for the Needy, a volunteer-run organization consisting of a St. Vincent’s Kitchen and a food bank, Simcoe Hall Settlement House, started in 1935 to help improve the lives of less advantaged children, families and vulnerable adults, and YMCA Durham, which, for more than 70 years, has provided emergency shelter, long-term housing, counselling and resources for women and children experiencing domestic abuse,

Oshawa Power officials state there was an amazing response from their customers and would like to thank everyone who took the time to participate and helped them help the Oshawa community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

