2020 is the dawn of a new decade

By Bill Fox/Columnist

Where does the time go? Soon we will be into a new decade. I find it hard to believe that I have been a columnist with The Oshawa Express for almost 15 years now.

Does it seem like thirty years ago when the Berlin Wall was still up, and Nelson Mandela was still in prison?

It would be my assumption that many of our youth have never heard of the Berlin Wall or Nelson Mandela.

Time does appear to move faster the older we get. For a ten-year-old, each year represents 10 per cent of their lives, so every year of life represents a higher percentage of existence and memory.

For someone my age each year represents around 1.5 per cent of life, and that number is shrinking with each birthday.

You know some folks complain we “elders” forget things, but they have to remember we have been around for a long time and our minds are already full of memories and facts.

So here we are about to say hello to a new decade when I’m still wondering where the last one went.

In 2010, Apple introduced the iPad. In 2011, Osama bin Laden was killed, Japan experienced the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl and Steve Jobs died.

In 2013, Edward Snowden leaked government documents forever changing our trust in government surveillance.

Also in 2013, 500,000 smart watches were sold. Fast forward to the end of this year and sales of smart watches will have surpassed 100 million and I still don’t have one, nor do I want one.

Can you believe it has been five years since the new World Trade Centre opened in 2014, a year before 1 million electric cars were sold around the globe. It was also when Microsoft launched Windows 10.

In 2016 we said goodbye to David Bowie and Canadian icon Leonard Cohen.

2016 was the year Donald Trump became president, and in 2017, Tom Petty died.

By 2018 the number of web connected video devices exceeded the global population and this year? Climate change too is finally taken seriously and 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, a climate crisis activist, is named Time’s Person-of-the-Year.

So what will 2020 hold for us?

Twenty years ago we lost Jason Robards, Steve Allen, Victor Borge, Alec Guinness, Hedy Lamarr, Walter Matthau, Charles Schulz and Pierre Trudeau.

The big movies were Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Erin Brockovich, Gladiator and Traffic.

Each month saw its own highlight throughout the past two decades.

In January a magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Quebec near Ottawa and was felt in many areas of Ontario.

February saw Thomson Corporation sell all its newspaper holdings other than The Globe and Mail.

In March The Reform Party of Canada was dissolved.

April saw Wiebo Ludwig found guilty of a 1998 oil well bombing.

Will we ever forget May when an E. coli outbreak in Walkerton, Ontario, eventually killed nine people?

June saw Seagram announce plans to merge with France’s Vivendi.

In July, Stockwell Day was elected the first leader of the Canadian Alliance party.

The prohibition of marijuana was ruled illegal by an Ontario court in August.

September saw the death and state funeral of Pierre Trudeau.

In October the RCMP arrested Ripudaman Singh Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri in connection with the bombing of Air India Flight 182.

In November during the 2000 Canadian election, Jean Chrétien’s Liberals increased their majority in the House of Commons.

November saw Marc Garneau return to space for a third time.

December saw the federal government open a medical marijuana growing operation in an abandoned mine in Manitoba.

Of course we all have our own personal memories of the last two decades including weddings and family funerals. I’m trying to be hopeful that 2020 will be a turnaround year in so many ways, and it gives us more hope and love than we have seen in the past. I’m at bdfox@rogers.com if you care to comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

