Position: D

Shoots: L

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 179

Birthdate: 2000-01-26

Hometown: Pontresina, Sui.

Nico Gross is seeing an increase in his offensive production this season, as he has already surpassed his career high in goals in half the games with seven, and is one point shy of tying his career high in points with 19. This can possibly be attributed to an increase in shots on goal.

