Baseball Oshawa hosting three tournaments in 2020

Baseball Oshawa has a full slate of tournaments planned for 2020, as the city will welcome three.

The first tournament is the 2020 Troy May Memorial Mosquito Tournament, June 5 to June 7.

Baseball Oshawa will be hosting the annual tournament at the Lakeview Diamonds on the shores of Lake Ontario. This tournament is open to all AAA and lower teams.

There will also be the annual TM20 skills competition at the main diamond as part of three-day event.

There is a maximum of 16 teams, as well as a $475 registration fee.

This summer, Baseball Oshawa will also be hosting the newly renamed Ted Stone Memorial Midget Classic Tournament from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

The tournament has been renamed in honour of one of Baseball Oshawa’s greatest players, and all teams AA and below are welcome.

Games will be played at three diamonds including Kinsmen Stadium.

There are a maximum of 12 teams, and a $500 entry fee.

Lastly, the organization is once again hosting one of their most popular events – the 2020 Jim Lutton Rookie Classic Tournament, running from Friday, July 17 to Sunday, July 19.

This tournament is open to all AAA and below teams and will include a Saturday afternoon skills competition.

There is a maximum of 16 teams, and a $500 entry fee.

For more information, contact olmbatournaments@rogers.com

