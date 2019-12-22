Epilepsy Durham teams with first responders

A small but significant token can make a big difference for those facing traumatic situations.

Epilepsy Durham Region (EDR) is making their soft plush charity dog Lora the Lavender Labrador available to front line first responders to help comfort individuals facing traumatic situations.

Through the Paws for a Cause fundraising initiative, EDR donated 1,900 of the dogs to first responders at Durham Region headquarters in Whitby recently.

EDR CEO Dianne McKenzie notes the soft plush charity toy was created to help offer comfort and provide a smile and a hug to someone in need.

For some, living with epilepsy can be catastrophic, isolating and lonely, McKenzie explains.

When a child undergoes brain surgery to help treat debilitating seizures, Lora often accompanies them to hospital.

“We have seen first-hand, how a random act of kindness can positively affect someone. Making these dogs available to first responders is a way that Epilepsy Durham Region can give back to our community,” says McKenzie. “Often, first responders meet our clients before we do. Lora carries a special message and contact information for our office. Whether the person in need has epilepsy or not, a random act of kindness may help to calm a very traumatic situation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

