Ring in the new year with the city

The City of Oshawa invites community members to help ring in a brand new decade at the Oshawa Celebrates 2020 event on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

This New Year’s Eve celebration takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Delpark Homes Centre (1661 Harmony Road North, just north of Taunton Road)

Oshawa Celebrates 2020 will feature an evening of free activities, including jumping castles, crafts, Zoo to You, Soper Creek Wildlife Rescue, live entertainment and more. Complimentary hot chocolate will be available while supplies last.

A variety of free leisure swimming and skating options will also be available.

Wristbands will be required to participate in the leisure swims and skates, and will be available when the doors open at 5:45 p.m. and handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. The evening will wrap up with a family countdown to the New Year beginning at 9:00 p.m.

Event parking will be available at the Delpark Homes Centre and at the adjacent Maxwell Heights Secondary School. Durham Region Transit bus service is available to the venue

For more information about Oshawa Celebrates 2020, visit www.oshawa.ca/events or call 905-436-3311.

For further transit information, visit www.durhamregiontransit.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

