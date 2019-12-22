Durham couple donates $135,000 to Trent expansion

Local business leaders, Edmond and Sylvia Vanhaverbeke have invested $135,500 towards the creation of a new residence and academic building at Trent University’s GTA campus.

The couple is also offering future students the support they need through the newly-created scholarships and bursaries in their name.

“We are grateful to the Vanhaverbekes for their support of Trent Durham’s growing campus and its students,” said Dr. Scott Henderson, dean of Trent University Durham GTA. “Having such strong community supporters like Ed and Sylvia invest in our campus emphasizes the important role we play in Durham’s post-secondary sector and the region overall.”

According to a media release, Edmond and Sylvia are impassioned community supporters who have made significant financial contributions to causes and campaigns throughout Durham Region.

Edmond is the president of Syvan Developments Limited, and husband wife team have been recognized for their ongoing contribution to the preservation of Clarington’s Built Heritage and have volunteered extensively in the region.

“Educating students that live in our community is so important to us,” said Edmond. “We are not only investing in Trent Durham’s new building and its students, but we are also investing in the future of our community. The growing Trent Durham campus is key to the future economic vitality of the region. Sylvia and I hope that the students we support will use their skills to one day shape their own communities.”

The Trent Durham GTA expansion, currently underway and to be completed by fall 2020, will include both residence and academic space and will feature a 200-bed residence, a 100-seat tiered lecture hall, two 64-seat classrooms, research space, student common spaces, new green space, and faculty offices.

The $5 million Campaign for Trent University Durham GTA will support the campus expansion project, increase financial aid for students, and provide more career-enhancing experiences to Trent graduates. The Vanhaverbekes’ investment builds on previous support from the Durham community, as more than $3.2 million has been raised to date as the campaign gains momentum.

