Neal wants public meeting on fill site

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The city could potentially host a public meeting on a proposed fill site in Oshawa’s north end.

Whitby-based company Hard-Co Construction is seeking the city’s permission to use Wilson Road, north of Columbus Road, to access its property at 3440 Wilson Road North for the proposed fill site.

The proposal is currently in the hands of development services staff, with a report to council and committee pending.

Ward 1 city and regional councillor John Neal has been a staunch opposer to the plan.

He is opposed to it both on grounds of environmental concerns, and the possibility of heavy trucks in the area.

Specifically, Neal said is he worried about possible contamination of local wells.

He noted there was a similar operation just north of Columbus Road a few years ago which is no longer active.

Residents of north Oshawa filled the committee meeting room at city hall during a recent gathering of the city’s environmental advisory committee.

Allen Frank lives in the area of the proposed fill site.

He questioned what kind of materials would be going into it, and if it would be inspected.

“Citizens must be informed in regards to the material that is being dumped,” he said.

He also called for whoever monitors the materials to be a local resident, and for “hefty fines.”

Frank claimed in seven of nine houses in the area of an older fill site, residents have been diagnosed with cancer.

Susan Lee, the chair of the committee, noted they had not received a report on the matter and were not in a position to respond.

Another resident, Keith Vanderkey, said he was noticed changes to the local animal populations, and as time has gone on, species have begun to dwindle or even disappear.

“Something’s gone terribly wrong. The damage to the ecology will take several lifetimes to recover,” Vanderkey said.

Vanderkey implored for the environmental committee and city to assist them.

“This is the responsibility of the local government,” he said.

Neal’s request for a public meeting on the fill site has also been forwarded to development committee.

