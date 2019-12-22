Latest News

Keep your home safety this holiday season

There’s no place like home for the holidays.

To ensure the holiday season remains a time of celebration for you and your family, Oshawa Fire Services reminds community members to follow these important fire prevention tips:


Christmas Trees

– Real Christmas trees should be kept fresh and full of water.

– Keep trees away from all heat sources and make sure your tree doesn’t block any doorways.

– Never place lit candles on or near the Christmas tree.

 

Christmas lights

– Carefully inspect new and previously used Christmas light strings and replace any damaged lights or frayed wires prior to plugging the lights in.

– Remember not to overload extension cords.

– Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving the house or going to bed.


Candles

– Keep candles in sturdy holders on level surfaces with a glass chimney or shade over it.

– Always be sure to extinguish candles before leaving the room or going to bed.

 

Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

– Install smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside all sleeping areas.

– For added protection, install a smoke alarm in each bedroom.

– Test your smoke alarms monthly.

– Carbon monoxide alarms are required by law to be installed outside any sleeping areas.

 

Holiday cooking safety

– Clear the stove area of items that might catch fire easily.

– Try to use the back burners as much as possible; when using front burners, remember to turn the pot handles inwards.

– Never leave cooking unattended.

– Have a fire extinguisher nearby.

 

