Police stop more than 2,900 drivers in Festive R.I.D.E.

Durham Police have completed the second week of the Festive R.I.D.E program.

The police service stopped more than 2,900 vehicles and charged 16 drivers with drinking and driving offences in the second week.

Officers conducted R.I.D.E. checks in Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Clarington, Scugog and Brock Township with the following totals (the numbers in brackets reflect 2018 second week totals for comparison):

2,978 (6,754) vehicles stopped by R.I.D.E.

135 (100) people given roadside breath tests

21 (12) people received three, seven or 30-day suspensions for registering a “WARN”

123 mandatory roadside breath tests

Three people received three, seven or 30-day suspensions as a result of mandatory tests

One person was given an approved drug screening device tests

One (One) novice driver received a three-day licence suspension

16 (15) people were charged with drinking and driving offences

13 (19) people were charged with other criminal code offences

69 (47) people were charged with various Highway Traffic Act offences

Four people were charged with drug offences

One (seven) person was charged with Cannabis Act offences

After the second week, the Festive R.I.D.E. team has charged a total of 24 motorists for drinking and driving offences. Last year at the same time, 23 had been charged.

Another 24 motorists have registered a WARN on a roadside screening device and had their driver’s licence suspended for three-days. Last year at the same time, 26 drivers had their licence suspended for registering a WARN.

Legislation that came into effect in December 2018 gives police the power to demand a breath sample from any driver that is lawfully stopped.

This week, for the first time ever, the R.I.D.E. team conducted mandatory roadside breath tests — meaning every driver entering the R.I.D.E. line was given a breath test for a prescribed period of time.

An “approved drug screening device” was also used by the R.I.D.E. team for the first time resulting in a novice driver receiving a three-day suspension.

During a R.I.D.E. traffic stop, R.I.D.E. officers seized approximately 240 grams of cannabis and charged an individual with possession for the purpose of trafficking along with executing three outstanding warrants on the same person. A total of 13 charges were laid.

R.I.D.E. officers assisted with a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a female cyclist in Oshawa, and were amongst first officers to respond.

A complete list of those charged will be posted on their website later this week at drps.ca under “Hot Topics.”

