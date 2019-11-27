New Durham Transit GM

The new man in charge at Durham Regional Transit is a familiar face.

Bill Holmes, who has been serving as interim general manager of DRT since Vincent Patterson departed from the region earlier this year, has been given the position on a permanent basis.

Holmes joined DRT in 2014 as a deputy general manager of operations, and has worked in the transit industry for more than 20 years.

“My vision is to lead DRT towards an integrated network that will make a difference in people’s lives,” said Holmes. “I am fortunate to work with an exceptional group of forward-thinking professionals… people who work to develop and implement new and innovative ideas that reflect the needs of our stakeholders.”

“We are pleased to appoint [Bill] to this strategic senior position… since joining DRT, Bill has made significant contributions to the team [by] always ensuring a ‘customer-centric’ approach to their operations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

