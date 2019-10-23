Police release photo of robbery suspect

Durham police are seeking the public’s assistance in trying to identify a convenience store robbery suspect.

An image of the suspect is being released in efforts of identifying the male after a convenience store robbery on Wentworth Street West in Oshawa on Oct. 4, 2019.

The suspect is described as male in his 20s with a medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket and jeans, and had his face concealed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Major Crime Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

