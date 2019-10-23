Landlords must provide tenants adequate heat

The city is reminding landlords of changes to Oshawa’s adequate heat by-law.

The by-law now requires rented or leased units to have a minimum air temperature of at least 22 degrees Celsius between Sept. 1 to June 15 of each year. This revised time-frame aligns with requirements under the Provincial Residential Tenancies Act.

Landlords who fail to comply with the by-law could face penalties of $250 per day, per rental unit.

City officials encourage residents to speak with their landlords regarding heating issues before filing a complaint with the city.

Service Oshawa receives heating complaints and directs them to the Municipal Law Enforcement department for investigation. For more information or to file a complaint, call 905-436-3311.

For full details on the adequate heat by-law and other property regulations, visit www.oshawa.ca/bylaws. Additionally, tenants and landlords can find more information at www.oshawa.ca/tenants

