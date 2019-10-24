Trial for accused murderer set for September 2020

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

It will be almost another year before the trial of accused murderer Adam Strong begins.

Strong appeared in Oshawa court this week, his 40th hearing since being arrested in December 2017.

His trial is set to begin on Sept. 21, 2020, with a pretrial hearing scheduled for June 1 to June 4.

Strong was first taken into custody and charged with interference with a dead body after the partial remains of Rori Hache, 18, were found in his McMillan Drive apartment.

Hache disappeared in August 2017, and her torso was found in the waters of Lake Ontario the next month.

In July 2018, Durham police found DNA belonging to Kandis Fitzpatrick, who had disappeared when she was 19 in 2008

Strong’s charges were upped to two counts of murder in November 2018.

He is set to appear in court again by video in late-February 2020.

