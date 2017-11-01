Police on the hunt for suspect connected to purse theft

Durham police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for stealing a purse in Oshawa.

On Sept 16, at approximately 5:00 p.m. the suspect stole the victim’s wallet at her place of employment on Grandview Street South in Oshawa. The unknown man made off with the victim’s wallet, which contained several bank cards. There is no available description of the man who stole the wallet.

However, investigators are also looking to identify a fraud suspect who was witnessed using the stolen cards at a local drug store and LCBO store in Oshawa.

The suspect who used the stolen cards is described as: male, white, 20 – 30 years of age, short shaved brown hair, goatee, wearing dark shorts, grey striped shirt, black backpack and sunglasses. Suspect was operating a red mountain bike.

Anyone with information about either suspect or the incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Snow of East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1687. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

