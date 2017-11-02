Gens ship Kohn to Saginaw

After making a pair of early season acquisitions, the Oshawa Generals have traded centreman Mason Kohn to the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for a 4th round pick.

Kohn, acquired from the Kitchener Rangers last year, appeared in 39 games for Oshawa, managing six goals and 20 assists.

“It came down to a numbers game here for us,” said Roger Hunt, the vice-president and general manager for the Gens. “Mason came in last year and did an excellent job in helping us achieve what we did last season. This is an opportunity for him to go to Saginaw and have a larger role with their team.”

The trade marks the third movement for Oshawa so far this season, previously acquiring Hayden McCool from the Windsor Spitfires in exchange for a 4th round pick in 2020, and goaltender Cole Ceci from the Guelph Storm in exchange for an 8th round pick in 2020.

