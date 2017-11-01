17 people arrested following investigation into Oshawa’s Gold Crown Gang

Following a two-month investigation into criminal activity in the Oshawa area, Durham Regional police have arrested 17 people believed to be associated with a youth crime group calling themselves the Gold Crown Gang.

In a statement released on Oct. 31, police say that sixteen youths and one adult are facing 56 charges as a result of the investigation, which had been dubbed Project Rockaway.

The project was launched in July after reviewing a series of historical violent incidents, including a stabbing at GL Roberts high school that led to one youth being charged with attempted murder. The DRPS Central East Property Crime Unit started targeting criminal activity believed to be associated to a youth crime group dubbed ‘GCG’ (Gold Crown Gang/Gold Chain Gang) in the Oshawa area. The 17 individuals now in custody are believed to be responsible for upwards of 20 incidents of violence (primarily robberies and assaults) in Oshawa since July. The project team launched their investigation after reviewing historical violent offences, including a stabbing at G.L. Roberts High School where a youth was charged with attempted murder.

The Project Team further investigated ongoing property crimes in Oshawa. Police executed two search warrants, one on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa and another on Courtice Road in Clarington. As a result 13 suspects were arrested 62 charges were laid in connection with this property crime investigation.

Police were able to recover numerous stolen items from break-ins to vehicles in the Oshawa area. During the search warrants, they recovered one dirt bike, 16 bicycles, a large quantity of tools, ammunition and other items. Investigators are working on identifying the rightful owners and have already returned several pieces of property.

If you have any further information with regards to this investigation, please contact Det. Sitaram or D/Cst. Mackinnon of Central East Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

