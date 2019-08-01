Police looking for missing Oshawa woman

Police are trying to locate a 24-year-old woman last seen in downtown Oshawa.

Shannon Brownley of Oshawa was last seen Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m., in the area of Centre Street South in Oshawa.

According to police, she left on foot and her whereabouts are unknown.

Police searched the Oshawa area but have been unable to find her.

She is described as a white female with reddish/brown hair in a bun, wearing a bright teal t-shirt, and striped yoga pants. She was carrying a black backpack with brown straps.

Anyone aware of her location is asked to contact their local police service. In Durham Region, call 1-888-579-1520.

