Local students can become police chief for a day

Submissions for the 17th annual Durham Police Chief for a Day essay contest are now being accepted.

Students entering into Grade 5 this fall are invited to enter the contest for a chance to become the head honcho of Durham Regional Police Service for a day.

The theme of the essay contest is “What Would You Do If You Where Police Chief for A Day.”

Essay submissions have a 500 word limit.

In the fall, the top Grade 5 finalists from various school boards across Durham Region will be picked up at their schools by police cruisers and escorted to DRPS headquarters. They will then read their winning essays to a community panel of judges, including Chief Paul Martin, members of the Police Services Board, and members of the organizing committee of the Police Appreciation Dinner and Awards Night.

The winner will serve as police chief for a day on Oct. 22, and be the guest of honour at the dinner and awards ceremony on Oct. 24 at Deer Creek Golf Club in Ajax.

All submissions must include the student’s name along with the city they live in and school they attend.

Students from the Durham District School Board, Durham Catholic District School Board, Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, and Peter borough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board are eligible to enter.

All essays for consideration are due on Monday, Sept. 16 and can be submitted to chiefforaday@drps.ca

