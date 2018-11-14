Polarizing weekend for Gens

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Generals have steadily been in the middle of the pack thus far this season, and that trend continued this weekend as they upset the league’s top team, and lost handily to one of the worst.

Their record held steady at 10-7-2 over 19 games thus far.

Nov. 9 vs. Ottawa 67’s

Going into the game against the 67’s, the Gens faced an uphill battle as the 67’s had a 16-3-1 record and were the first place team in the Eastern Division and the Eastern Conference.

The Gens opened the scoring with a goal from Kyle MacLean, his seventh of the season, in the first period. He was assisted by Jack Studnicka and Serron Noel on the powerplay.

As this was the only goal of the first period, the Gens left with a 1-0 lead.

However, moving into the second the 67’s unloaded for three goals, the first of which came off the stick of Marco Rossi, followed shortly after by Jack Quinn, and another from Rossi.

Giovanni Vallati then scored his third for the Gens to bring them within one.

The period ended with Ottawa up 3-2.

In the third, Nico Gross was quick to hit the back of the net for the Generals, scoring his second of the season to tie the game. He was assisted by Nando Eggenberger and MacLean.

The third period ended with the teams knotted at 3-3.

At 2:48 of the extra frame, Noel put the puck past 67’s goalie Andree Cedrick for his team-leading 12th goal the season, securing the Gens the upset victory.

After scoring once and getting an assist, MacLean was named the games first star, with Gross being named the third.

Nov. 10 vs. Kingston Frontenacs

After earning an overtime victory against the 67’s on Friday, the Gens couldn’t continue the momentum against Kingston the next night.

As the Frontenacs, Jason Robertson opened the scoring for the Frontenacs, Ryan Cranford added to their lead only a few minutes later to put them up 2-0.

Matt Brassard scored his fourth of the season for the Gens to bring them within one at the end of the first period. He was assisted by Noel.

Neither team was able to score in the second, but Kingston continued to pile on in the third.

Robertson scored another, followed by a goal by Brett Neumann, and then Robertson completed the hat trick for Kingston to bring the final score to 5-1 in favour of the home team.

Their next game will take place on Nov. 15 in Windsor against the Spitfires, while their next home game is Nov. 18 against the Niagara IceDogs at the Tribute Communities Centre at 6:05 p.m.

