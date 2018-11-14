Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign comes to Durham

The Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign, Canadian Armed Forces and local volunteers brought out their shovels on Nov. 2.

Together, the groups planted approximately 300 trees at the former site of Camp X, a secret paramilitary training installation for covert agents during WWII.

Oshawa mayor elect Dan Carter and regional chair Elect John Henry, as well as others representing Durham Region, attended the event.

The 300 trees are part of a memorial meant to honour Canada’s fallen heroes. In total, two million will be planted across Canada, 117,000 that will be planted along the Highway of Heroes will be for every life that has been lost whilst serving the Canadian Armed Forces.

Each tree that is planted represents a Canadian that served during times of conflict such as the War of 1812, the First and Second World Wars, and Afghanistan.

While offering tribute to Canada’s fallen soldiers, the tribute will also have positive environmental impacts, as trees soak up pollution and provide homes for otherwise displaced wildlife.

The goal of the campaign is to raise approximately $10 million in pledges from the government, corporations, foundations, and individuals by the end of 2020

Thus far, approximately $3.2 million has been raised.

By the end of 2018, they will have also planted 85,000 tress, with 30,000 of them directly adjacent to the highway.

For more information on the Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign, or to make a donation, visit https://hohtribute.ca/

