City seeking feedback on 2019 budgets

City residents are invited to join in the city’s 2019 budget telephone town hall.

The telephone town hall, which takes place on Nov. 15, will run from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and provides community members the opportunity to ask questions about the budget process or simply listen in on the conversation.

Residents will receive a call from city manager Jag Sharma and commissioner of finance Stephanie Sinnott. Those not wanting to miss the conversation can call in to 1-888-298-4542.

Sharma and Sinnott take questions related to city budget comprising of both operating and capital budgets, the municipal budget process.

The will also be taking questions related to city services and programs, such as waste, green bin and yard waste collection, maintenance and snow clearing of city roads, by-law enforcement, parks and recreation, and sidewalk maintenance.

Programs and services not covered include blue box collection, regional road maintenance and snow clearing, police and ambulance services, social services such as social housing, traffic signals and controls on regional and city roads, transit and specialized transit services, and provincial and federal services and programs.

Those unavailable for the call can submit questions in advance on https://www.connectoshawa.ca/budget2019. Questions received and answered provided will be available on Connect Oshawa and a transcript of the call itself will be available on the city’s YouTube channel in the business days following the telephone town hall.

Community members are also encouraged to share their priorities on key programs and service areas on this year’s http://www.oshawabudget.ca/.

Feedback received during the telephone town hall will be shared with city staff, council and the public during the 2019 city budget process, which is expected to conclude in January 2019.

All individual responses will be anonymous and will only be used to summarize overall feedback received from the public.

Those wishing to opt out of the call can email communications@oshawa.ca or call 905-436-5686 to provide the phone number they would like excluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

