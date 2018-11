This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Memorial Park in Oshawa was overflowing with those who came out on Remembrance Day to show support and gratitude for those who fell fighting for freedom while at war. This year marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War, otherwise known as World War I. The ramifications of World War’s I and II are still felt to this day around the globe. (Photos by Chris Jones)

