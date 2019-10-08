PIKE, Angus Melvin

We suddenly lost Angus on Sunday September 29th, 2019. This tragic day brought to a close a life of tireless work and boundless energy, from the waves of the Atlantic and the forests of Newfoundland, to the General Motors Company in Oshawa, Ontario, where Angus dedicated 33 years to building a life for his family. Retirement for him was not the end of his labours, merely an opportunity to redirect them. Those years were dedicated to building and maintaining the family cottage, where we passed many joyous seasons with him amid the trees and lakes that he so cherished. Loving husband of Bessie (née Sheppard) for 51 years. Beloved Dad of David Pike of Mount Pearl NL, Dennis Pike (Kristine Lachapelle) of Newmarket, Melissa Lynette Pike of Ottawa and Melinda Owen (Geoffrey) of Ajax. Devoted Poppy to Liam, Emily, Katherine and Elizabeth. Survived by siblings Colin (late Martha), Violet Quinton (late George), Leawood (late Marjorie), Shirley Fry (late Thomas), Garland (Gladys) and predeceased by Herbert (late Mildred), Hilda Tremblett (late Hubert), Rosstin (Louisa), Chesley (late Daisy) and Marjorie. Brother-in-law of Edwin Sheppard (Nellie) and sister-in-law Mabel Sheppard. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, a large extended family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at Northminster United Church, 676 Simcoe St. N. (at Rossland Rd. W.), Oshawa ON at 2:30 pm on Wednesday October 9th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the McGeachie Conservation Area Trail Development project (http://www.crowevalley.com/mcgeachie-conservation-trail-development/) or to the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (https://suicideprevention.ca/) would be appreciated. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McIntososh-Anderson-Kellam Funeral Home Ltd., 152 King St. E., Oshawa ON (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

