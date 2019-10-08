McCONKEY, Judith Mary

Suddenly, on Saturday October 5th, 2019, Judith in her 76th year. Beloved wife of John McConkey. Loving mom to Aidan McConkey (Kate Jones) of Oshawa and Jennifer Kresowaty (Steven) of Calgary. Doting grandma to Hudson McConkey, Connor Kresowaty and Carley Kresowaty. Sister of the late John Marsh (Nancy). Daughter of the late Richard and Nora Marsh. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 from 12 noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Donations in memory of Judith can be made to The War Amps. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

