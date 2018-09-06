PEETERS, Laura Lee (née Sproul)

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Extendicare Oshawa on Sunday, May 6th, 2018. Laura in her 55th year. Beloved daughter of Janet and the late Ronald Sproul (2009). Loving sister of Randy (Dale), Russell (Deborah) and Mark (Christie). Aunt of Jason (Genn), Adam, Jamie (Matthew), Rachel and Hannah. Great-aunt of Kimberley, Ryan and Megan. Laura will be greatly missed by all of her extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A special thank you to friends and caregivers at Extendicare Oshawa and Lakeridge Health in Oshawa. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be planned for a later date. Donations in memory of Laura to the Canadian Cancer Society can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

