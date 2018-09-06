CRUWYS, Lloyd George

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Bowmanville ON on Tuesday, May 1st, 2018. Lloyd, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Helen and father of the late Bill Cruwys. Loving grandfather of Diedra Cruwys and her fiancé Charles; Rachel Cruwys and husband Ryan. Dear great-grandfather of Mia and Wesley. Brother of Ralph (Thelma) of PEI, late Hollis (late Roma), late Stanley (Betty), late Gerald (Marjorie) and the late Avis and Vera. Fondly remembered by (former daughter-in-law) Lorraine Skipwith and by many extended family and friends. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa ON (1-905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Lloyd to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. A personal request from Diedra and Rachel: please sign your organ donation cards to help save a life. A memorial for Lloyd will take place in Baltimore, Ontario at a future date. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

