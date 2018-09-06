Di Maio, Pietro ‘Peter’

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Wednesday, April 25th, 2018. Peter, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father of Richard Ward of Oshawa. Dear grandfather of Sara Ward and Paul Hood. Great-grandfather of Rylie, Ray, Aalia and Abriella; Raegan, Madison and Sheridan. Great-great-grandfather of Eligh, Olivia and Madi-Rae. Predeceased by his brother Costanzo and sister Teresa. Fondly missed by former daughter-in-law Laurie. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. with prayers at 3:30 PM. Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday. April 30th, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. with interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

