MORRISEY, Mary Ruth

Peacefully at home with family by her side on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the age of 59. Treasured wife of David Morrisey for over 32 years. Wonderful mom of Stephen and the late Rebecca. Loving daughter of Ruth and the late James Halliday. Mary will be missed by extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A memorial service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 3:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mary to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

