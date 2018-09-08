Durham board ready for new sex ed curriculum

By Chris Jones/Oshawa Express

There has been concern surrounding the changes to the sex-ed curriculum under Doug Ford’s Conservatives. The idea of reverting back to the 1998 curriculum is unfathomable to some, while also being exactly what others want.

Many of the concerns with the change lie in the fact that the 1998 version of the curriculum does not address such issues as gender identity, LGBTQ+ issues, consent and the internet.

Michael Barrett and Lisa Millar of the Durham District School Board (DDSB) released a statement on July 25 stating that they were not comfortable with going back to the 1998 version of the curriculum, and that they want to allow teachers to continue teaching the 2015 version until a new curriculum can be decided on.

However, since then there have been changes in the situation. Doug Ford has released his infamous “snitch line” to allow parents to voice their concerns over the way their children are being taught in schools.

Ford’s hope is that this will allow parents the chance to have a larger voice when it comes to the way their children are being taught.

When it comes to the changes made by the Liberal government, Michael Barrett, the chair of the DDSB Board of Trustees, is in support of the 2015 curriculum.

“Personally, I am in strong support of the changes that were made,” he says. “I believe that it is the right modernization and it’s unfortunate that we’re turning back the clock.”

Barrett points out that there’s already methods in place for parents if they object to any of the subject matter being taught in the classroom, so he does not necessarily see the point.

The Ford government has been criticized for a lack of communication on the subject, but Barrett points out that it is still a new government.

“It’s still fairly new as the government is still trying to put policies into place, so communication has been limited,” he says.

However, Barrett has said that he and the DDSB are willing to work with the Ford government on a new sex-ed curriculum.

“Certainly,” he says. “I know the government has clarified some topics that can and cannot be taught.”

Ford has stated that he will be holding consultations to inform the new curriculum. “It’s up to the people of this great province to give us the direction to make that decision,” he said.

While Barrett has stated the provincial government has the right to alter the curriculum, the DDSB wants to “be a part of [Ford’s] consultations.”

