Our picks for the upcoming election

What is a newspaper without opinion?

Our position at The Oshawa Express has always been to provide fair and unbiased reporting so that the reader can make up his or her own mind about issues in this city.

Where we tend to offer opinion is during election times. During the course of an election, we have a bit more time to learn about these candidates. It is here we believe we need to offer up what we consider to be the best choice of individuals to govern our city. While we have presented over eight week of information about each candidate who opted to participate, the number of individuals vying for positions did not allow the opportunity to delve more thoroughly into each personality.

So, it is here we will make our choices so that you, the reader, can be better prepared at the polls.

