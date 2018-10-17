K-9 calendars available

The Durham Regional Police Services (DRPS) has launched its annual K-9 calendar for 2019.

All proceeds from the calendar will go towards the Alzheimer Society Durham, the Animal Guardian Society (TAGS), and the Charles H. Best Diabetes Centre.

D/Cst Wes King, a member of DRPS’s K-9 unit, says that the Alzeheimer Society Durham and Tags have been participating since the calendar began.

Over the first four years, $126,000 has been raised for local charities through calendar sales, and a minimum of $25,000 has been raised every year. Each calendar costs $20.00.

According to West, the calendar has raised approximately $37,000 over the last couple of years.

“This is a big project for us and our unit takes a lot of pride in it,” says West. He also says that they usually sell between 4,000 and 5,000 calendars every year.

“The thing that we like about this project the most is obviously that we give back to our community,” says West. “The most important thing is that every time somebody purchases a calendar for $20.00, all the money stays in the region.”

Calendars are available at several locations, such as the Pet Smart On Victoria Street in Whitby, local DRPS divisions, at Police Education and Innovation Centre located in Durham College, as well as online at drps.ca.

