Oshawa weed shop applicants disqualified

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Two applicants proposing retail cannabis stores in Oshawa have been disqualified from moving forward.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced Aug. 28 that 12 of 42 applications picked in a lottery earlier in the month had been disqualified. One other applicant withdrew their bid.

As a result, 13 applicants who had been on a wait list were brought forward for an opportunity to receive a license.

The two Oshawa-based applications had both proposed a store at 20 Simcoe Street South.

Four other applicants, all with plans to put a store at the same location in the city, remain on a waiting list.

The AGCO will now continue to assess the eligibility of applicants prior to awarding them a license to open a retail cannabis store.

This includes police and background checks on the application, and on any other interested parties, as well as ongoing reviews for lottery rule violations.

Oshawa’s first cannabis store, Tokyo Smoke, opened in late July after missing the targeted opening date of April 1.

