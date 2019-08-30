Metrolinx adds 15 more train trips to Lakeshore East line

Metrolinx has added 15 new GO train trips every week.

The increased number of trips is to increase midday and weekday service along the Lakeshore East line, and begins Sept. 3.

Each new trip will hit every stop along the Lakeshore East line.

New weekday trips include two leaving Union Station in Toronto at 2:58 p.m., and 3:28 p.m. They will arrive in Oshawa after making all stops at 3:56 p.m. and 4:26 p.m.

There is also a new weekday westbound train leaving Oshawa at 4:48 p.m., and will arrive at 5:50 p.m.

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, was joined by several MPPs from around Durham, including Lindsey Park, MPP for Durham, and Phil Verster, president and CEO of Metrolinx, to make the announcement.

“Adding more midday service between Oshawa and Union Station is part of our GO rail expansion program. When fully in-service, GO rail expansion will provide GO customers two-way, all-day GO service, with trains every 15 minutes or better between Oshawa and Union Station,” said Mulroney.

“All of these new and improved trips are giving people more reasons to choose transit first, which is what our GO rail expansion program is all about,” said Verster. “If you need to leave work a little earlier or you want to head into the city for an evening out, there are now more ways to do that.”

