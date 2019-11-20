Oshawa tow truck driver given grand send-off

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The tow truck community came together in solidarity to pay their final respects to an Oshawa driver killed last week near Port Perry.

Dozens of tow truck operators traveled from Pickering to Bowmanville in a show of respect to Todd Burgess, who was laid to rest on Nov. 13.

Burgess was pulling a motorist out of a ditch on Nov. 7 when a vehicle lost control on a snowy stretch of Highway 12 and struck him. He died at the scene.

His funeral was held at Bowmanville Cemetery.

A GoFundMe campaign started in his memory has more than doubled its original goal of $10,000, with $23,405 in donations as of Tuesday morning.

Friend Brad Fenney, who organized the campaign and was at the scene of the accident, described Burgess as someone “who would have given anyone the shirt off his back before they asked.”

Burgess was well known in the Port Perry and Bowmanville communities, both as a tow truck and taxi driver.

Numerous friends and supporters have used the hashtag #toddslaw to remind drivers they should slow down and move over when they see a tow truck operator on the side of the road.

