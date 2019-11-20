City to host public meeting on potential bike park

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The city will host a public meeting before moving forward with considerations of a mountain and BMX bike park.

At its latest meeting, city council voted to table a staff recommendation to hire a consultant to assess the feasibility of such a park.

Ward 5 city and regional councillor Brian Nicholson, seconded by Ward 2 city and regional councillor Tito-Dante Marimpietri, brought the motion to table forth.

Back in June, the development services committee directed city staff to investigate the feasibility of a bike park including potential costs and safety liabilities, and prepare a report.

Staff came back to council with an estimate the park could cost anywhere between $500,000 and $1.5 million depending on the location, size, and design. Parks in Mississauga, Brantford and Kingston were studied for comparative analysis.

However, city staff recommended the city hire a consultant as they do not have the capacity or expertise to complete a full study on a bike park.

Ward 4 city and regional councillor Rick Kerr was behind the original motion in June.

He noted he had discussions with local mountain and BMX enthusiasts, and in fact, became aware of a makeshift park in the city.

However, Kerr noted that location has some issues, including access for emergency vehicles if someone was injured.

Kerr told The Express while he has another location in mind he believes would be suitable, a full study is needed to ultimately determine the best spot.

Staff recommended the city spend no more than $120,000 if a consultant is hired for the study.

The date of the future public meeting has yet to be determined.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

