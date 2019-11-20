Avoid parking tickets with toy donation

The City of Oshawa’s Toys for Tickets program has returned for the holiday season.

The program offers motorists who receive a parking ticket between Saturday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Dec. 6 the opportunity to donate a new toy in lieu of payment. The program excludes tickets issued for illegal parking in accessible spaces and for unauthorized parking violations.

Between Dec. 2 and 7 during business hours, Service Oshawa will accept new unwrapped toys, accompanied by a receipt showing the value of the item, in lieu of payment for tickets.

Toys will be accepted for children aged newborn to 18 years old, and the value of the toy must equal or exceed the amount owing on the parking ticket. All of the donated toys will go to the Durham Regional Police Service’s Food and Toy Drive.

Service Oshawa is located on the first floor of Oshawa City Hill at 50 Centre St. S. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 to Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accept toy donations.

