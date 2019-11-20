Kids’ Safety Village celebrating Christmas

Come out and enjoy a festive evening for all at the Kids’ Safety Village of Durham Region.

Taking place Nov. 21 to 23, and Nov. 28 to 30, Christmas at the Safety Village is free to all, and takes place at 1129 Athol Street.

With free admission and hot chocolate, kids will get the opportunity to meet the big man himself, good ol’ jolly Saint Nick, also known as Santa Claus.

Kids will also get the chance to meet local police officers, as well as firefighters from across Durham Region.

On Thursdays, there will be live entertainment, Fridays will have a carol sing-along, and Saturdays will see the Whitby Jr. Brass Band.

While there is free admission, donations to the Kids’ Safety Villege are accepted.

For more information, visit durhamsafetyvillage.com, or call 905-668-9893.

